The Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier one-day tournament in domestic cricket, is all set to witness the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. While Rohit had confirmed his availability for the white-ball tournament a few weeks ago, Kohli has also reportedly given his agreement, as the veteran batters look to keep their stupendous form intact in the only format they remain active in. However, a new twist has come to the story, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) denying forcing the duo to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy if they are to prolong their ODI careers.

In a RevSportz report, a BCCI official clarified that the board didn't direct Kohli and Rohit to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy; it was purely their own decision.

When asked if the board nudged them in that direction, the official shook his head. "They have decided, it's their decision," he said.

Be it the BCCI selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar or head coach Gautam Gambhir, both have been pushing players to return to domestic cricket whenever they have time off. It was because of this push, be it direct or indirect, that Kohli and Rohit played the Ranji Trophy after returning from the unsuccessful Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour Down Under.

In ODIs, however, Rohit and Kohli have continued to remain the absolute stars for the team from the batting unit's perspective. Even coach Gambhir said that he is hoping that Kohli and Rohit continue doing the same in the format, though he refused to give any hint about the 2027 ODI World Cup make-up.

"They (Rohit and Kohli) are world-class players and their experience is important in the dressing room. They have been doing it for a long time. Hopefully, they can continue doing the same, which is going to be important in the 50-over format," Gambhir said at the post-match presser after India beat South Africa 2-1 in the ODI series.