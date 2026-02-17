Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir's tenure could be extended to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics depending on results, according to a report by Dainik Jagran. Gambhir's current contract runs until the 2027 ODI World Cup, and under his coaching, India are currently looking to defend their T20 World Cup title. While his focus remains firmly on winning these tournaments, the report claimed that positive results could lead to his contract being extended through the 2028 Olympics. Cricket will return to the Olympics after a 128-year gap in 2028, and the decision regarding the role will reportedly rest with Gambhir.

Meanwhile, former Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to approach Gambhir to join them as CEO, mentor, and partner.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, RR is set to undergo a change in ownership, with one of the three potential owners offering Gambhir a minority equity stake - believed to be in the region of 2-3 per cent - in the franchise.

Gambhir had a highly successful association with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL, helping the franchise lift three titles, two as a player and one as a mentor. He also had a fruitful stint during his two seasons as mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who qualified for the playoffs in both campaigns.

However, Gambhir is unlikely to join RR due to his current commitments with the Indian national team. As per the Supreme Court's ruling based on the Lodha Committee recommendations, an individual cannot simultaneously hold a position with the national side and be associated with an IPL franchise. This "one man, one post" rule is strictly enforced to prevent any potential conflict of interest.

If Gambhir wishes to accept the offer, he must step down from his role as head coach.