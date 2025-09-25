Team India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar when asked about if the selectors had been looking at Shreyas Iyer's potential candidate for ODI captaincy in the future, said that they haven't discussed anything around the 50-over format yet. The Test and T20I setup got a new captain after Rohit Sharma retired from the two formats. However, Rohit continues to be an active player in the 50-over format, with the opener previously making his intentions clear of leading India in the ODI World Cup. Nonetheless, talks of his retirement from white-ball cricket keep doing the rounds.

"I don't think we've discussed the 50-over format. At the moment we've to pick team for these two Test matches. Shreyas is a senior player,he obviously leads his franchise in IPL cricket. He's one of the senior guys, he was captain for India A as well. It's not like we're looking at him as the Test captain because of that. We're trying to find qualities of a leader in a lot of people and India A gives us an opportunity to see if somebody has that ability.

"A statement was put out regarding his fitness that in terms of red-ball cricket he won't be available, and that gives us a chance. He's been a key player in one-day cricket over the last few years. He gets three games before we go to Australia. More than anything, we want him playing and playing well because he becomes a key member in the one-day squad,” Agarkar said in a press conference in Dubai where he announced India's squad for the West Indies series.

The BCCI announced India's A squad for the one-day series against Australia A, with Iyer named captain. The PBKS skipper, however, had requested the BCCI to grant him a six-month break from the red-ball format. Upon considering the same, he was not selected for the Irani Cup and the home series against the West Indies.

"Shreyas Iyer has informed the BCCI of his decision to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket. Having undergone back surgery in the UK and managed his recovery well, he has recently experienced recurring back spasms and stiffness while playing the longer format. He wishes to utilise this period to build endurance, body resilience and work on his fitness. In view of his decision, he was not considered for selection for the Irani Cup,” the BCCI said in their statement.

He will lead India A in the three-match ODI series against Australia A that will be played on September 30, October 3, and October 5, 2025, at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium.

India A squad for 1st one-day match: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh

India A squad for 2nd and 3rd one-day matches: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Verma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh

