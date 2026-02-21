The BCCI on Saturday announced a structured support framework for the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), including international exposure, home series assistance and venue access, reaffirming its commitment to inclusive growth in the sport. India's visually impaired cricketers have achieved remarkable success on the global stage over the past decade, winning multiple men's World Cup titles along with a historic inaugural women's World Cup. Recognising these achievements and the challenges faced by blind cricketers, the BCCI has committed to extending support to both the men's and women's teams.

“The achievements of India's visually impaired cricketers are a source of immense pride for the cricketing fraternity," BCCI President Mithun Manhas said in a release.

"Through this support framework, the BCCI aims to strengthen opportunities, infrastructure and exposure for these athletes. Inclusive growth remains central to our vision for the game.

"We hope this support will further empower the teams to pursue excellence with confidence and inspire many more to take up the sport. The BCCI remains committed to playing its part in ensuring that cricket continues to be a game for all.” Under the initiative, the BCCI will extend assistance in three key areas.

International exposure: Provision of international travel support for two overseas tournaments annually for both the men's and women's teams.

Home series support: Provision of accommodation for home and visiting teams during bilateral series hosted in India.

Venue access: Access to BCCI-affiliated stadia and grounds for domestic and international fixtures to ensure quality playing conditions and professional match environments.

The BCCI said it is looking forward to working closely with CABI to implement these measures and expand opportunities for blind cricketers in India.

