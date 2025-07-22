The BCCI will be covered in the National Sports Governance Bill that is set to be introduced in Parliament on Wednesday, a sports ministry source said on Tuesday. “Like all National federations, the BCCI will have to comply with the law of the land once this bill becomes an act,” the source said. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has become a part of the Olympic movement after cricket was included in the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

The sports governance bill seeks to institutionalise a strong framework for timely elections, administrative accountability and athlete welfare.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)