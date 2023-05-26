The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday unveiled Team India's new training kit, ahead of the World Test Championship final against Australia. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be facing Australia from June 7-11 for the prestigious ICC event at the Oval. As the current sponsor Killer Jeans' contract will be expiring on May 31, BCCI got a new sponsor in the form of sports apparel and merchandise giant Adidas. Taking to Twitter, the board posted some pictures of the players in the new kit.

In the pics, the likes of Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Rahul Dravid, Vikram Rathour and others were seen donning the new training kit.

Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had announced the signing of contract with Adidas. "I'm pleased to announce @BCCI's partnership with @adidas as a kit sponsor. We are committed to growing the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world's leading sportswear brands. Welcome aboard, @adidas," tweeted Shah.

Before Killer Jeans, MPL was the kit sponsor for the Indian team and it had transferred the rights to Kewal Kiran Clothing Limit in December last year.

It was also reported in December last year that Edu-tech giant Byju's, the current sponsor, was willing to end its deal before the contractual end in November 2023. The BCCI is reportedly on the hunt for a new main sponsor too.

The upcoming World Test Championship final is expected to see the Indian team wear the new Adidas Kits. India will be hosting the ICC ODI World Cup this year from October-November. The team is scheduled to play a number of ODIs before where the new blue-coloured kits will be seen.

(With PTI Inputs)