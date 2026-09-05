Former India batter Suresh Raina has criticised the Impact Player rule, which has been in use in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since the 2023 season. Since its introduction, several players, including former India captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, have voiced their displeasure with the rule. The CSK legend said the contest between bat and ball has become somewhat lopsided in favour of the batters due to the rule. Teams have frequently breached the 250-run mark over the past few seasons, and there have been several instances of such totals being chased down.

Raina urged the BCCI to reconsider the rule, warning that the league won't improve if the Impact Player rule is retained for long.

"I am against the Impact player rule. A lot of fit players also bat and just sit down. How will you improve? There is no such rule in the World Cup. I understand the entertainment factor, but there is nothing left for the bowlers. Earlier, 170 was a competitive score, but now 250 is being chased as well. Even 300 is possible," Raina told former India batter Aakash Chopra during a chat.

"Leave something for the bowlers. There is no wicket-taking option. The batters don't get out, and with extra batters, there will be pressure on the bowlers," he added.

When asked if Indian players should be allowed to play in overseas leagues, Raina suggested there was no need for it, arguing that the IPL is far superior to other franchise tournaments.

"I feel Indian players should not be allowed now. Our league has become very big. When we used to go on Australia and England tours before, I used to ask this. I had come close to playing as well, but then they said no," said Raina.

"Now, a lot of outside players come here, and the quality of foreign leagues has also gone down. Back then, I would have definitely said yes. But at this time, we are ruling the world. Cricket is going somewhere else, and our team is very solid," he explained.

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