Star India cricketer Rishabh Pant's further treatment will be taken care of by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and board secretary Jay Shah himself will keep a close eye on it, a Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) official on Wednesday. "Pant's further treatment will be taken care by BCCI now. Jay Shah himself will keep a close eye on his treatment. If needed, the board will send him to the United Kingdom," the DDCA official told ANI. Pant, who is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dehradun following a car accident on December 30 will be shifted to Mumbai today for further treatment, DDCA director Shyam Sharma said.

"I have been in touch with his mother. We will shift him to Mumbai for further assistance for his ligament tear," Sharma told ANI.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar on Tuesday said police are noting details of all the passersby who helped cricketer Rishabh Pant during the accident, including Haryana Roadways bus driver Sushil Kumar and conductor Paramjeet Nain, in order to honour them.

"Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has already made an announcement regarding this," the DGP told ANI.

Dhami on Sunday announced that his government will on Republic Day honour the driver and operator of Haryana Roadways, who saved the life of star cricketer Rishabh Pant.

He added, "The driver and operator risked their lives to save the life of Rishabh Pant. The Cricketer's car rolled a couple of times in front of their eyes (after hitting a divider and going up in flames on the Delhi-Dehradun highway). The Haryana Roadways' staff proved their mettle as they tackled the emergency situation."

CM Dhami also announced that the state government will provide all help for the 25-year-old's treatment, who was seriously injured in a road accident near Roorkee on December 30 while on his way to surprise his mother.

Pant was alone in the car and reportedly fell asleep at the wheel when the accident happened. The cricketer escaped the near-fatal accident on December 30, with burn injuries among others that will require plastic surgeries and he could be airlifted to Delhi if required. He met with the accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.

According to a statement by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) in coordination with the Max Hospital Dehradun where he has been admitted, the cricketer suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, ankle, toe and back.

DDCA director Shyam Sharma on Saturday flagged concerns over visitors flocking to the hospital to catch a glimpse of the cricketer, Rishabh Pant, who is under treatment.

"Those who are going to meet Pant should avoid, as there are chances of infection. There should be no VIP movement to meet Pant, and people visiting him should avoid it as there are chances of infection for Pant," Sharma told ANI over the phone.

The BCCI had said: "Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back."

