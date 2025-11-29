India head coach Gautam Gambhir continues to face the chin-music following the team's shocking Test series whitewash at home against South Africa. A lot has been said and written about Gambhir, with fans and several experts questioning his future with the Test team. The former India opener, who took over as head coach in July last year, has a contract till the 2027 World Cup. Despite the humiliating loss to the Proteas, Gambhir will not be sacked as head coach, BCCI sources told NDTV.

Apart from Gambhir, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar has also copped criticism from some corners. According to a report in the Times of India (TOI), the BCCI is likely to have a chat with Agarkar and Co. on the team's debacle in Test cricket.

"We will speak to the selectors too (on the Test debacle)," said a senior office-bearer on the sidelines of the WPL auction in Delhi. On Agarkar not attending domestic matches, the official added, "as far as watching domestic games is concerned, every score comes on the app."

Apart from Agarkar, the senior men's selection committee comprises SS Das, RP Singh, Ajay Ratra, and Pragyan Ojha.

India's Test performance under the coaching of Gambhir has witnessed a gradual decline. The team has registered more defeats than victories during his tenure, including an unusual stretch of struggles at home.

The top six has averaged under 30 in this period, and India have repeatedly failed to post scores above 300, a sharp contrast from the consistency they once maintained. This slump has coincided with the recent retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Test cricket -- two stalwarts who, for over a decade, anchored India's batting lineup.

Notably, India suffered a 3-0 home series whitewash against New Zealand last year, followed by a 3-1 loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under, during which they also missed out on qualifying for the World Test Championship final.