BCCI president Roger Binny and head of cricket at the National Cricket Academy, VVS Laxman, will be talking to Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur for her unwanted aggressive behaviour during the recently-held third ODI against Bangladesh, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Thursday. Harmanpreet not only smashed the stumps after getting dismissed in that tied match, but also ranted at the umpires. He has been suspended by the ICC for two matches for the acts.

“Roger Binny and Laxman will question Harmanpreet on her outbursts during the third ODI against Bangladesh” Shah told reporters in New Delhi, as per Indian Express.

The incidents occurred during Saturday's third match of the ICC Women's Championship series against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

The first incident happened precisely when Kaur whacked the wickets with her bat in a rage after being dismissed for being caught at slip by spinner Nahida Akter in the 34th over of India's batting.

According to ICC, Kaur was fined 50 per cent of her match fee for the Level 2 offence and received three demerit points on her disciplinary record.

She was found guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relating to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision".

Kaur was also fined 25 per cent of her match fee for a Level 1 offence relating to "public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match" when, during the presentation ceremony, Kaur openly criticised the umpiring in the match.

The Indian captain admitted the offences and agreed to the sanctions proposed by Akhtar Ahmed of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. As a result, there was no need for a formal hearing, and the penalties were implemented promptly.

With ANI inputs