BCCI to Hold SGM on December 2 to Discuss Status Report

Mohali:

The under-fire Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) will hold its Special General Meeting on December 2 in New Delhi to discuss the Status Report filed by the Supreme Court appointed Justice RM Lodha Committee.

The Lodha Committee has demanded removal of all office-bearers and has sought directions from apex court to appoint former Union Home Secretary GK Pillai as an observer. "Yes, we will be having Special General Meeting (SGM) in New Delhi on December 2. The agenda is to discuss the Status Report filed by the Lodha Committee," a senior BCCI official said.

The BCCI is supposed to file a Compliance report in Supreme Court on December 3 with the court's next proceedings on December 5.

It has been learnt that during the meeting of treasurers' of all state associations in Mumbai, BCCI president Anurag Thakur discussed the ongoing problems at length.

"The president said that the problem with BCCI has been that we have not been very good at engaging with the general public about the kind of work BCCI has done to improve the cricketing standard in the country -- be it creating infrastructure or by generating funds which also meant that cricketers had more financial security," a state association official, who attended the meeting told PTI.

It was learnt that media managers of state associations will be told to upgrade the websites and also update the common public about what kind of benefits players have had in recent years playing IPL.

"There is a lot of negative perception about IPL. It was discussed if state associations in their websites could put up videos telling stories of those cricketers who hail from the hinterland of their states and have made it big in the IPL. How their lives changed post IPL and how it made them better cricketers."

The treasurers of the state association were told to create a checklist of vendors considering that GST (Goods and Services Tax) will be implemented from next financial year.

"If there is a vendor associated with state association, who has been blacklisted for not properly paying his taxes, the said body can face trouble in such scenario. We have been asked that each vendor's due diligence should be done," he said.