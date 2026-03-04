Veteran stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are likely to get some additional game time as the BCCI is planning to increase the number of ODI matches this year. With the ODI World Cup scheduled for 2027, the board is keen to have players spend more time in 50-over cricket to prepare for the marquee event. After the ongoing T20 World Cup and the two-month IPL, India will switch their focus to ODIs in June, beginning with a series against Afghanistan, followed by England.

However, a recent report from CricHub stated that the BCCI is also considering expanding the ODI leg of India's white-ball tour of New Zealand later this year. India are reportedly set to visit New Zealand in October for an all-format tour, featuring five T20Is, two ODIs, and two Tests. This tour will also mark India's first full tour of New Zealand in six years.

The report suggested that the BCCI is contemplating adding two more ODIs while reducing the T20I series to three matches. If finalized, fans will get to see Kohli and Rohit in action two additional times this year.

It has also been learned that the proposal to increase the ODI fixtures was initiated by New Zealand Cricket (NZC). Although neither board has made an official announcement yet, a revised schedule is expected to be released soon.

For context, both Kohli and Rohit retired from T20Is after India lifted the T20 World Cup trophy in 2024. In 2025, they also announced their retirements from Test cricket, just a few weeks before India's tour of England.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan will tour India in June for a one-off Test and three ODIs. The series, scheduled soon after the conclusion of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL), will be Afghanistan's first bilateral series against India since their three-match T20I series in January 2024.

According to secretary Devajit Saikia, the Test match will be played at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh from June 6 to June 10. The ODI series will begin on June 14 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, with the remaining matches set for June 17 at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and June 20 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

