April 23 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday expressed grief on the death of the victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. "Standing in solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Prayers for the families who lost their loved ones in this gruesome attack," BCCI wrote on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, the BCCI sources told ANI that the players and umpires will be wearing black armbands in memory of the victims of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) which will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

"Players and umpires to wear black armbands in today's match. There will be one minute's silence before the start of the match, and there will be no cheerleaders today, also no fireworks," a BCCI source told ANI.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the families of the victims outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar. The Union Home Minister paid his tribute to the victims of the attack, which had left the Kashmir Valley and the nation in collective grief and deep mourning, by laying a wreath in a poignant ceremony in Srinagar.

Family members whose faces were etched with profound sorrow were seen pleading with the Home Minister, as they quivered with grief, expressing the depth of their pain following the tragic loss of their loved ones in the attack.

In New Delhi, moments after his arrival from Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a briefing with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials, in view of the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Meanwhile, in solidarity with the victims' families and condemnation of the attack, political parties as well as traders' unions in the region today have collectively called for a complete shutdown in the Kashmir valley.