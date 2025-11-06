India are all set to co-host the Men's T20 World Cup 2026 along with Sri Lanka. Just like the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup, Pakistan will not be travelling to India due to political tensions between the two nations and will play all their matches in Sri Lanka. The showpiece T20 tournament is likely to be held between March and April next year. According to NDTV sources, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sent a proposed schedule for the tournament to the ICC.

Another major development is that a five-city proposal has been made, with all matches expected to be played in Tier 1 cities. The final is likely to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

It is worth noting that Ahmedabad has previously hosted several IPL finals as well as the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup final.

As for Pakistan, the ICC is in the process of finalising one city in Sri Lanka to host all their matches.

Earlier on Wednesday, ICC announced sanctions on Indian and Pakistani players over the controversial gestures that were made during the on-field clashes between the two teams during the Asia Cup.

The hearings were conducted by members of the ICC elite panel of match referees following incidents in the matches between India and Pakistan on September 14, 21, and 28. The three India vs Pakistan clashes in the Asia Cup 2025 saw gestures and counter-gestures from both sides.

Indian cricket team skipper Suryakumar Yadav was fined 30 per cent of his match fee for his 'Pahalgam tribute' comments made during the Asia Cup 2025 group stage match against Pakistan on September 14.

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf faced severe punishment, while his teammate Sahibzada Farhan was issued a warning.

Rauf was fined 30 per cent of his match fee and was also suspended for his provocative gestures during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match and the final against India on September 21 and 28, respectively. Haris made a controversial '6-0' gesture towards Indian fans and also mimicked a plane falling from the air during the Super Four match. Sahibzada Farhan performed a 'gunshot' celebration during the Super 4 match.