Rohit Sharma will be back in the Indian jersey during a three-match ODI series against Australia, starting October 19. It will be the first international match for the former skipper since India's Champions Trophy triumph under his captaincy in March this year. As Rohit returns to the fold, former India batter Pravin Amre has urged that the player should be given the freedom to play his game. In the past couple of years, Rohit has been batting with more attack, and that has reaped rewards for India. Amre wants him to keep playing like that.

"He is the most senior player in this team, and I think he should play like that. Team management should also give that room for him to grow, give time now, and just enjoy his batting. I think the more he enjoys his battting, the more of a match-winner he can become. Also, he won't have the burden of captaincy, so we want the match-winner Rohit now. I think he is still capable of that," Amre told RevSportz.

"I was there when he was doing training at BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex ground). When I saw him, I told him that a fit body will have a fit mind, because he has worked really hard for the last six months to reduce 10 kilos," he added.

A huge challenge is ahead for Rohit if he plans to play the next Cricket World Cup. The right-handed batter is 38 years old and by the next ODI world event, he would turn 40.

"I think let's take one series at a time, let's focus on that. Let him enjoy his cricket, because he does not have to prove anything. What we should allow him is to let him enjoy his cricket," Amre said.

"He has seen everything in the last 10 years, so I don't think he is worried about that," he concluded.