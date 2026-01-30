Former Indian cricket team spinner R Ashwin made a stunning claim on the possible team combination for the ODI World Cup 2027. Ashwin believes that India may opt for just one specialist spinner in the playing XI and the choice may come down between Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy. Ashwin added that the team also needs one spinner who can also bat with the options including Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja. However, the ex-India star made it clear that playing two specialist spinners in the playing XI can hamper the balance of the team.

"If you are playing two spinners, Kuldeep and Varun, then either of them have to be your number eight. So it is difficult to play two spinners. You can have them in the squad. But then what about the spin batter you want in Axar, Jadeja, or Sundar. You can have two spinners but one has to be someone who can bat. So India has to decide where to go. I think you can take only one specialist spinner. And I am still saying the lesser you expose Varun the better. You have to use him properly. The novelty factor has to stay. I also liked how they rested him now too and dealt with it," he said on 'Ash ki Baat'.

Ashwin also said that Abhishek Sharma provides India with a good spin-bowling option besides his explosive batting and asked the youngster to take his bowling seriously.

"Abhishek has skill as a bowler. He has more variety as well. He has hue potential. But a lot of batters start working less on their bowling because it affects the volume of their batting. But I hope that does not happen. Bowling an over or two in T20 is different from bowling in ODIs. I hope Abhishek takes his bowling seriously because he can contribute and be a good spin bowling all-rounder for India in the future," he said.