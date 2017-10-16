 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

BCCI Seeks General Manager of Cricket Operations MV Sridhar's Replacement

Updated: 16 October 2017 15:43 IST

The BCCI is seeking a new General Manager of Cricket Operations after M V Sridhar's departure and the applicant should either be a cricket expert or someone who has played at the highest level.

BCCI Seeks General Manager of Cricket Operations MV Sridhar's Replacement
MV Sridhar tendered his resignation from BCCI in September ©

The BCCI is seeking a new General Manager of Cricket Operations after M V Sridhar's departure and the applicant should either be a cricket expert or someone who has played at the highest level.

Sridhar stepped down last month after being under the scanner for alleged financial impropriety in his home association -- Hyderabad -- when he was heading the state body.

The BCCI invited applications for GM, Cricket Operations on Monday with the deadline for submission being October 23. "A thorough understanding of the game or playing experience at the highest level," that is one of the skills required to be eligible for the role.

Sridhar, who resigned from BCCI in September, was under the scanner for quite some time with allegations of financial impropriety in his home state association -- Hyderabad CA -- when he was heading the state body.

Topics : Board of Control for Cricket in India Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • MV Sridhar tendered his resignation from BCCI in September
  • The BCCI is seeking a new General Manager of Cricket Operations
  • The deadline for submission is October 23
Related Articles
India Unlikely To Play Any 'Four-Day' Tests In Near Future
India Unlikely To Play Any 'Four-Day' Tests In Near Future
PCB to Demand Around USD 70 Million From BCCI as Compensation
PCB to Demand Around USD 70 Million From BCCI as Compensation
India vs Australia: BCCI Official Twitter Handle Does Major Goof-Up, Tweets 1st T20I Instead 4th ODI
India vs Australia: BCCI Official Twitter Handle Does Major Goof-Up, Tweets 1st T20I Instead 4th ODI
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 13 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.