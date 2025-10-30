Ajinkya Rahane believes that Karun Nair should have been given more opportunities by selectors considering his brilliant run of form in domestic cricket. Nair played a Test series for India after around eight years, during the tour of England earlier this year but managed to score just one fifty. The veteran cricketer was dropped from the India squad for the next Test series where India faced West Indies. Nair was also overlooked for a place in the India A squad for the two four-day matches against South Africa A. Rahane was surprised with Nair's exclusion and said that he should have gotten another chance.

“We have seen it in the last two-three series; Karun Nair performed consistently in domestic cricket, won matches and was rewarded with a Test call-up. Though I think he should have gotten another chance. You also spoke about Abhimanyu Easwaran. He has also performed well in domestic cricket for years and scored runs with a good average. But he has not made his debut yet. I am sure it will happen soon," Rahane said in a video shared on X.

Former Indian cricket team batter Cheteshwar Pujara also echoed similar sentiments as he said that players who perform well in domestic cricket should be rewarded. Pujara pointed out that selectors should prioritise form in domestic cricket while picking India's Test squad.

“When players perform well in domestic cricket, they deserve to be rewarded. If a player performs well in domestic cricket and then gets picked in the Test team, it encourages them, and I believe that this should continue and the Test team's selection should be purely on the basis of performance in domestic cricket," Pujara said.