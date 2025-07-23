Aimed at the promotion and development of sports in the country, a new National Sports Governance Bill was tabled in the Parliament on Wednesday. If passed, it will also ensure welfare measures for sportspersons. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will have to be recognised by a proposed National Sports Board. While the BCCI has previously refused to come under the National Sports Governance Bill, its secretary Devajit Saikia has suggested that the board will wait for the final verdict on the bill before coming to any conclusions.

"Like all National Sports Federations, the BCCI will have to comply with the law of the land once this Bill becomes an Act. They don't take ministry funding but an Act of Parliament applies to them... They will remain an autonomous body like all other NSFs but their disputes, if any, will also come to the proposed National Sports Tribunal, which will become the dispute resolution body for sports matters ranging from elections to selection," an Indian Express report quoted a Sports Ministry official as saying.

BCCI Vice-president Rajeev Shukla declared that they will first study the bill and only after that will he express his views on it.

Shukla refrained from commenting on the bill before its introduction and told ANI, "We will have to study the bill after it's introduced. Only then can I express my views on it."

This comes as a major development as the BCCI is an autonomous sports body, registered under the the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975. Currently, there are 45 recognized NSFs that fall under the existing National Sports Governance Bill.

The BCCI is responsible for overseeing all aspects of cricket in India, both domestically and internationally.

The central government may establish the National Sports Board, consisting of a chairperson and other members. The chairperson and members will be appointed by the central government, possessing special knowledge or practical experience in the fields of public administration, sports governance, sports law, and other related fields.

The head office of the board shall be located in Delhi, and may establish branch offices at such other places as may be prescribed. The board will have the authority to grant recognition to sports organisations and registration of affiliate units. The board will also have the power to suspend or cancel such recognition or registration.

