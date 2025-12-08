Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has slammed those questioning Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's place in the ODI team, adding that the two deserve to be 'given space' considering their contribution to Indian cricket. His remarks came amid reports suggesting that the two stalwarts will have to play the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy to be selected in the team for the 2027 World Cup. With Rohit and Kohli no longer active in Test cricket and T20Is, the BCCI has reportedly raised concerns about whether they can maintain form and fitness till the showpiece in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Bangar urged the BCCI to give special exemptions to Kohli and Rohit, suggesting that players of their calibre shouldn't be doubted.

"I don't think the place of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the team should have been a question. Look at what they have done over so many years," said Bangar.

"They have retired from two formats, so it's obvious they might take just a couple of sessions to get back into action, because they have done it so often. They don't need to play as many matches as a younger player. Once they are there, once they are hungry and fit, you want players of that quality. You have to treat them differently and give them space," he added.

In the just concluded series against South Africa, 38-year-old Rohit scored 57 and 75 in the first and third games while 37-year-old 'Player of the Series' Kohli had stupendous scores of 135, 102 and 65 not out.

"When they are on song, you see the difference. Their sheer presence changes the dressing room atmosphere," said Bangar

Bangar, who has also worked with Kohli at the RCB and personally overseen his batting sessions, feels that the two seniors must have spoken to the younger members who were part of the embarrassing Test whitewash against the Proteas.

"After the humiliating loss in the Test series, they must have spoken to the boys. They helped put things behind and play with freedom and authority, giving the whole team supreme confidence," he pointed out.

(With PTI Inputs)