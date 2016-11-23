Indian Women's Cricket Team Docked Points For Not Playing vs Pakistan, BCCI Furious

India have been docked six women's championship match points after failing to play against Pakistan amid simmering tension between the South Asian rivals, the world cricket body said Wednesday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) awarded Pakistan, who were supposed to host the games, two points for each of the three matches that were scheduled to be held between August 1 and October 31.

The ICC technical committee said it had considered written submissions from both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and its Pakistani counterpart before making the call.

"The technical committee was sensitive to the current state of relations between the nations of India and Pakistan, but concluded that the BCCI had not been able to establish acceptable reasons for not participating in this series," the ICC said in a statement.

The decision means the Indian eves, who stay fifth in the points table, will miss out on automatic qualification for the 2017 World Cup in England.

Bilateral ties between the men's cricket teams have been suspended since 2012 when Pakistan last toured India, but they have met each other in international tournaments including the World Cup, World T20, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.