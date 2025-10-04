India's squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia was announced on Saturday by the BCCI chief selector, Ajit Agarkar. Indian cricket fans around the world were left shocked as Shubman Gill was named the new ODI captain, replacing Rohit Sharma. Though Rohit and Virat Kohli were picked in the ODI squad, the former will not be leading Team India anymore. Another big surprise was the snub of veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was not picked in the ODI squad.

Speaking on Jadeja's snub, Agarkar made it clear that the all-rounder just missed out because the selection committee focused on including fewer spinners. Agarkar also said the veteran all-rounder is still in the scheme of things for Team India.

"He's very much in the plans. But there will be some competition for places. Of course, he was there in the Champions Trophy squad. Because we took those extra spinners with the conditions there, at the moment, we could only carry one and get some balance in the team with Washi and Kuldeep there as well. And I don't think we're going to need more than that in Australia spin," said Agarkar during the press conference.

"But he's clearly in the scheme of things, Jaddu, with how good he is, what he offers us as a batter and a bowler, but particularly in the field as well. It's just three matches... it's a short series. You can't accommodate everyone. And unfortunately, at the moment, he's missing out," he added.

It is also worth noting that Jadeja gave a brilliant performance in the first Test against West Indies on Saturday in Ahmedabad. Jadeja remained unbeaten at 104* and also took four wickets as India won the match by an innings and 140 runs.

In the Champions Trophy 2025, which India won by defeating New Zealand in the final, Jadeja played five matches and scalped five wickets.