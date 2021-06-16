The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India has decided to end cricketer Ankeet Chavan's ban and now the Mumbai spinner will be able to play professional cricket. Sources within the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) confirmed the development to ANI on Tuesday. "Yes, the BCCI has ended Chavan's ban and he will now be able to play professional cricket," the source said. In 2013, Chavan was arrested on charges of spot-fixing during the Indian Premier League's (IPL) sixth edition. He was arrested by the Delhi police alongside Ajit Chandila and Sreesanth.

The trio were at that time playing for Rajasthan Royals.

In September 2013, Chavan and Sreesanth were banned from cricket for life by the BCCI's disciplinary committee.

Promoted

However, in July 2015, the Delhi Court gave a clean chit and discharged him of all the charges in the IPL spot-fixing case.

Sreesanth's ban was lifted by the BCCI last year, and as a result, the pacer made a comeback in domestic cricket and he even represented Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.