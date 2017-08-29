 
BCCI Constitution Draft Will Be Ready By September 8: Vinod Rai

Updated: 29 August 2017 23:22 IST

A bench of Justices Dipak Misra, AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud had said that the draft constitution would be based on its directions of July 18, 2016.

The court ordered that the draft constitution will be prepared by August 30. © AFP

Vinod Rai, head of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators, on Tuesday said the draft of the new BCCI constitution will be ready by next week. "It is a work in progress. We (COA) are meeting on September 8 in Delhi, where we will finalise the constitution," Rai said after a meeting. On August 23, the Supreme Court had instructed the COA to prepare a draft of the new constitution as per the Lodha panel recommendations.

A bench of Justices Dipak Misra, AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud had said that the draft constitution would be based on its directions of July 18, 2016 and its order of July 24, 2017 by which it had agreed to re-examine the one state one vote principle, the size of the selection committees and the status of associate members.

The court ordered that the draft constitution will be prepared by August 30. Asked whether they could meet the September 30 deadline for BCCI elections, Rai said: "It all depends on Supreme Court's go ahead."

The COA members however refused to comment on Saurashtra CA appointing Niranjan Shah as CEO to ensure a backdoor entry for the ineligible administrator.

  • Supreme Court had instructed the COA to prepare a draft
  • A draft was to be prepared as per the Lodha panel recommendations
  • BCCI constitution will be ready by next week, said Vinod Rai
