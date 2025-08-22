The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia has addressed the rumours of Shreyas Iyer's possible elevation as ODI captain. On Thursday, multiple reports claimed that Iyer, who was left out of the Asia Cup 2025 squad, is leading the race to succeed Rohit Sharma as India's next skipper in the 50-over format. Sourced told NDTV that the BCCI is keen on relieving Rohit, who is in the twilight of his career, from leadership burden.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Saikia, however, quashed all rumours, saying that the BCCI management hasn't had any discussions on this matter.

"That's news to me. There have been no such discussions," said Saikia.

Iyer has been in the news ever since he was ignored by the selectors for the upcoming Asia Cup.

India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained Shreyas' absence during the squad announcement and told reporters earlier this week, "With regards to Shreyas, it's not his fault, nor is it ours. It's just that you can pick 15, and at the moment you'll have to wait for his chance."

Iyer was India's highest run-getter and overall second-highest run-getter in CT 2025, with 243 runs in five matches at an average of 48.60, with two fifties and a best score of 79.

Iyer ended up as the sixth-highest run-getter in the recently concluded IPL 2025 and had his best season, scoring 604 runs in 17 matches and innings at an average of 50.33, strike rate of 175.07 and six fifties. His best score was 97*.

Since the last T20 World Cup win, the Mumbai batter has played 26 T20 matches and scored 949 runs, with an average of 49.94, at a strike rate of 179.73, and a century and seven fifties. His best score is 130 not out.

