The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday banned senior journalist Boria Majumdar for 2 years for intimidating Wriddhiman Saha. The veteran India wicket-keeper had alleged that he was intimidated by a journalist for not giving an interview. He revealed all the details to a BCCI committee probing the matter in March earlier this year. Journalist Boria Majumdar in a Twitter video identified himself as the one accused by Saha. A three-member committee had met Saha in New Delhi to probe into the 37-year-old's allegations against the previously unnamed journalist. "I have told the committee everything I know. I have shared all the details with them. I can't tell you much right now. BCCI has asked me not to talk about the meeting outside as they will answer all your queries," Saha told reporters after appearing before the committee in New Delhi.

NDTV accessed the BCCI order in which it stated that Majumdar has been banned from getting accreditation as a member of the press in any of the cricket matches (domestic and international) in India. It also stated that Majumdar has been banned for 2 years from interviewing any registered players in India. He has also been banned for 2 years from accessing any BCCI or member associations owned cricket facilities.

A centrally-contracted player, Saha had posted a series of tweets on February 23 to make the charge, following which the BCCI initiated a probe into the matter.

It all began after the 37-year-old was ignored for the home series against Sri Lanka. Saha, in an outburst, revealed some classified dressing room conversations with head coach Rahul Dravid.

He said that he was told by Dravid in South Africa that he was no longer in the scheme of things.

The wicketkeeper-batter also revealed how Chetan Sharma, the chairman of the national selection committee, told him that they were not considering him anymore. Saha has recently been demoted to Group C of the BCCI central contracts list.

(With PTI inputs)