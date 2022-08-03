The Board of Control for Cricket in Indian on Wednesday announced the schedules for the upcoming home series against Australia and South Africa. The Indian will take on both the sides in T20Is before it goes to Australia to play in the ICC T20 World Cup. While the series against Australia comprises 3 T20Is, the one against South Africa has 3 T20Is and as many ODIs.

"India's international home season 2022-23 will commence with a three-match T20I series against Australia in September and will be followed by a three-match T20I and ODI series against South Africa.

"Mohali will host the first T20I against Australia with Nagpur and Hyderabad hosting the second and third respectively. The home series against South Africa will begin in Thiruvananthapuram. The second T20I will be played on October 2, 2022, Gandhi Jayanti,to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Guwahati, followed by the last T20I at Indore.

The action will then shift to Lucknow on 6th October where the ODI series will get underway. Ranchi and Delhi will host the second and third ODI respectively," BCCI said in its official statement.