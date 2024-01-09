The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced Campa and Atomberg Technologies as the official partners for the Domestic and International Season 2024-2026. "As cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the thrilling contests and exceptional performances on the field, BCCI is delighted to join forces with two homegrown brands, Campa and Atomberg Technologies to enhance the fan experience and elevate the stature of Indian cricket," said a statement from the sport's governing body in India.

Roger Binny, President, BCCI said: "We are delighted to welcome Campa and Atomberg Technologies as our esteemed partners for the India Home Cricket Season 2024-26. Their commitment to excellence mirrors our own, and together, we look forward to creating an unparalleled cricketing experience for fans across the nation."

Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration and said: "We are thrilled to welcome Campa and Atomberg Technologies as our Official Partners for the 2024-26 home season. These partnerships not only strengthen our commitment to providing the best for our fans but also align with our values of excellence and sustainability. We look forward to creating memorable experiences for cricket enthusiasts in collaboration with Campa and Atomberg Technologies. This partnership is a testament to our collective vision for a successful and seamlessly executed cricketing season."

Rajeev Shukla, BCCI Vice-president, said: "Campa and Atomberg Technologies bring unique strengths to our cricketing ecosystem. Their support as official partners for the India Home Cricket Season is a testament to the growing appeal of Indian cricket. We anticipate a fruitful collaboration that will benefit both the sport and our valued fans."

Ashish Shelar, BCCI Treasurer, said: "The addition of Campa and Atomberg Technologies as official partners reinforces BCCI's commitment to forging relationships with brands that bring value to our cricketing landscape. This collaboration goes beyond sponsorship; it is about creating meaningful and lasting connections with our fans and partners alike."

Devajit Saikia, BCCI Joint Secretary, said: "We are thrilled to have Campa and Atomberg Technologies on board. The synergy between their brands and the operational aspects of our events promises to elevate the overall experience for players and fans alike."

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) spokesperson said "We are delighted to become the official partner of BCCI for India-based cricket events. This partnership not only gives us an opportunity to forge a strong connection with a billion Indian fans but will also help us reach cricket lovers and communities worldwide. With Campa being an iconic heritage homegrown beverage brand, which offers the Great Indian Taste, it is uniquely positioned to push the boundaries of cricket fandom and bring authentic Indian taste to cricket fans."

Arindam Paul, Founding Member and Chief Business Officer, Atomberg Technologies, said, "There is no comparison to the reach and credibility that any association with cricket brings to brands looking to scale up pan India. Atomberg with its revolutionary products have captured the imagination and love of consumers across the length and breadth of the country and built a Rs. 1000 crore ARR business in less than a decade."

"Looking at the excellent results in both brand and business metrics by being broadcast sponsors for many marquee cricket series, this official partnership with BCCI was the next strategic step for us. We are optimistic that the visibility offered by the sport and the association will go a long way in building brand awareness and brand love for Atomberg," Paul concluded.

