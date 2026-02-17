Cricket Australia (CA) is considering hosting a Big Bash League (BBL) game in India next season, preferably at the Chepauk in Chennai in a bid to tap into the lucrative market there, according to a report. A senior Tamil Nadu Cricket Association office bearer confirmed the development with a rider that the idea is still at the nascent stage. CA's bold move is part of a wider strategy to intertwine the lucrative Indian market with the BBL ahead of a near-certain sale of at least two of its eight franchises, according to a report in 'Sen Cricket'.

According to the report, two senior CA officials have travelled to India recently to chalk out the possibility of a game, possibly in Chennai.

"Head of business operations Phil Rigby and head of competition development and strategy Margot Harley flew to India as discussions ramp up around the logistics of an offshore game," the report read.

When a senior TNCA office bearer was contacted by PTI, he said: "Yes, two representatives came from Cricket Australia. Senior office-bearers were part of the discussions where the possibility of one BBL game per season was discussed.

"They have heard good things about MA Chidambaram Stadium and did a recce. However we are not the only venue they are looking at but TNCA can't commit unless we get a directive from the BCCI. It is the parent body that has to decide whether they will green light this proposal," the official, who didn't wish to be named, said.

The report said Perth Scorchers appear to be a logical choice to play in India "given their time zone and an openness from WACA officials to consider offers from wealthy Indian business figures." "However a deal is far from complete, given approval would need to be granted from various stakeholders, including broadcasters and the BCCI," it said.

The BBL is one of the top cricket leagues in the world. Perth Scorchers have been the most successful team, having won the title six times.