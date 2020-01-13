 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"In Some Of The Best Form": AB De Villiers Confident Ahead Of BBL Debut

Updated: 13 January 2020 17:06 IST

BBL: AB de Villiers said he is excited to link up with six-hitting sensation Chris Lynn at Brisbane Heat.

"In Some Of The Best Form": AB De Villiers Confident Ahead Of BBL Debut
AB de Villiers is set to play his first match in the Big Bash League. © Twitter

South African batting great AB de Villiers is all set to make his BBL (Big Bash League) debut on Tuesday and ahead of it, the 35-year-old felt he is in some of the best form of his career. De Villiers arrived in Brisbane on Sunday night and will debut against Adelaide Strikers at the Gabba. The South African said he's been keenly watching the Brisbane Heat games from South Africa. "I felt in some of the best form of my career. Hopefully we'll see more of that in this tournament," de Villiers was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"I know what's required of me to make a play for the team. There's been some standout performances from the Heat this season and I think the team is in a really good place. Tom Banton did a fantastic job, hopefully I'll do a similar job but in the middle order," he added.

The former Proteas captain was lured to Brisbane by skipper Chris Lynn as they were together in the IPL but in different teams in the Indian domestic T20 league. De Villiers said he was excited to bat with the six-hitting sensation for the first time.

"It could be interesting, I don't know what to expect. We know each other from chatting at IPL but it's an interesting dynamic with two players at the crease, it either works or it doesn't," de Villiers said on Lynn.

"I've got a feeling it's going to work and be very nice to watch. Hopefully I'll do most of the watching at the non-striker's end," he added.

De Villiers also said he feels the same kind of pressure no matter which tournament or match he is playing at.

"I always (feel pressure). Wherever I play around world, either a club game or the World Cup semi-finals, I feel the same kind of pressure, the pressure I put on myself to perform to the best of my ability," de Villiers said.

"This is no different, but I've done it so many times. It doesn't guarantee success but I know what to expect. The butterflies I'm getting in my stomach is a good sign," he added.

From 304 T20s, de Villiers has amassed 8511 runs at an average of 37.49 with four tons and 61 half-centuries.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Abraham Benjamin de Villiers AB de Villiers Brisbane Heat Brisbane Heat Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2020 news, check out the India vs Sri Lanka 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • AB de Villiers is set to play his first BBL match on Tuesday
  • He said he feels he is in great form and wants to take that forward
  • He said he is excited to link up with Australia's Chris Lynn
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Named In Wisden Cricketers Of The Decade List
Virat Kohli Named In Wisden Cricketers Of The Decade List
Talks On For "2-3 Months" To Get AB De Villiers Back In Team: Faf Du Plessis
Talks On For "2-3 Months" To Get AB De Villiers Back In Team: Faf Du Plessis
Mark Boucher May Ask AB De Villiers To Come Out Of Retirement
Mark Boucher May Ask AB De Villiers To Come Out Of Retirement
"Could NASA Also Help Us..." RCB Quips As Lander Vikram
"Could NASA Also Help Us..." RCB Quips As Lander Vikram's Debris Found
IPL 2020: RCB Cannot Keep Relying On Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers To Win Games, Says Moeen Ali
IPL 2020: RCB Cannot Keep Relying On Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers To Win Games, Says Moeen Ali
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.