South African batting great AB de Villiers is all set to make his BBL (Big Bash League) debut on Tuesday and ahead of it, the 35-year-old felt he is in some of the best form of his career. De Villiers arrived in Brisbane on Sunday night and will debut against Adelaide Strikers at the Gabba. The South African said he's been keenly watching the Brisbane Heat games from South Africa. "I felt in some of the best form of my career. Hopefully we'll see more of that in this tournament," de Villiers was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"I know what's required of me to make a play for the team. There's been some standout performances from the Heat this season and I think the team is in a really good place. Tom Banton did a fantastic job, hopefully I'll do a similar job but in the middle order," he added.

The former Proteas captain was lured to Brisbane by skipper Chris Lynn as they were together in the IPL but in different teams in the Indian domestic T20 league. De Villiers said he was excited to bat with the six-hitting sensation for the first time.

"It could be interesting, I don't know what to expect. We know each other from chatting at IPL but it's an interesting dynamic with two players at the crease, it either works or it doesn't," de Villiers said on Lynn.

"I've got a feeling it's going to work and be very nice to watch. Hopefully I'll do most of the watching at the non-striker's end," he added.

De Villiers also said he feels the same kind of pressure no matter which tournament or match he is playing at.

"I always (feel pressure). Wherever I play around world, either a club game or the World Cup semi-finals, I feel the same kind of pressure, the pressure I put on myself to perform to the best of my ability," de Villiers said.

"This is no different, but I've done it so many times. It doesn't guarantee success but I know what to expect. The butterflies I'm getting in my stomach is a good sign," he added.

From 304 T20s, de Villiers has amassed 8511 runs at an average of 37.49 with four tons and 61 half-centuries.