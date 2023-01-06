The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman over the comments made by him following the announcement of ACC Calendar 2023-24 and the pathway structure on Thursday. PCB's interim chairman Najam Sethi had criticised Jay Shah for 'unilaterally' presenting the structure and calendar. Now, the Asian cricketing body has hit back, suggesting the calendar was shared on December 2022 with all the members, including the Pakistan board but no response came from them. A few other members, however, did share their take on the schedule and structure.

“Thank you @JayShah for unilaterally presenting @ACCMedia1 structure & calendars 2023-24 especially relating to Asia Cup 2023 for which Pakistan is the event host. While you are at it, you might as well present structure & calendar of our PSL 2023! A swift response will be appreciated,” Sethi had remarked

In response, the ACC statement read: "It has come to our knowledge that PCB Chairman Mr Najam Sethi has made a comment on the ACC President unilaterally taking the decision on finalising the calendar and announcing the same. The ACC wants to clarify that it has followed well established and due process. The calendar was approved of by its Development Committee and Finance & Marketing Committee in a meeting held on December 13th, 2022.

The calendar was then communicated to all the participating members individually, including Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), via an email dated December 22nd, 2022. While responses were received from certain Member Boards, no comments or suggested modifications were received from PCB.

In view of the above, Mr Sethi's comments on a social media platform are baseless and are vehemently denied by the ACC."

