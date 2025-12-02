The Pakistan Cricket Board, barring its T20 skipper Salman Ali Agha, has given greenlight to 12 of its contracted national team players to take part in three franchise leagues across the globe during the months of December and January, leading upto the global event in India and Sri Lanka. Salman who has been leading the Pakistan T20 side since December 2024, is the only one not featuring in any T20 leagues over the two months. Salman's absence from any league is not a surprise as he isn't a sought after player in leagues across the globe with questions being asked about his utility in the shortest international format.

This time the Pakistan players are set to appear in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Emirates International League (ILT20) and the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia which will be held simultaneously in the December-January window with the South African T20 League also scheduled from December 25 to January 26.

But since all the teams in the SA have majority or total ownership by IPL franchise owners or Indian companies, no Pakistani player has been picked for the event.

Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Muhammad Rizwan will make their debut appearance in the Big Bash alongside Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf while in the BPL franchises have picked around 11 Pakistani players including Abrar Ahmed, Usman Khan, Shahabzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Muhammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf (all Pakistan team members), Sufiyan Muqeem, Muhammad Aamir, Jahandad Khan and Khawaja Nafay.

Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah and Usman Tariq have signed on to play for the Desert Vipers in the ILT20 League.

The interesting part is that most of the players might have to cut short their league commitments in January as the PCB is close to finalizing a three match T20 series in Sri Lanka followed by a three matches at home against Australia from January 30.

The Big Bash teams only signed on the Pakistani players after getting assurances from the PCB they would be available for entire Big Bash which ends on January 25 after starting on December 14 while the BPL is scheduled from December 26.

The ILT20 runs from December 2 to January 4.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)