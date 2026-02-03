Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Joty, Sobhana Mostary, Dilara Akter, and Nahida Akter gained places in the latest ICC Women's rankings after their win against the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup Qualifier, according to ICC. Bangladesh remained undefeated in the Qualifiers. They registered victory in all seven matches of the tournament held in Nepal. Both the batting and bowling departments contributed to Bangladesh's unbeaten run in the tournament.

Joty reached the 19th spot in the Women's batting T20I rankings after her unbeaten 50 vs Netherlands in the last match of the Qualifiers on February 1. The skipper scored a total of 154 runs in the tournament.

Sobhana Mostary jumped 16 spots in the latest rankings, reaching the 36th spot with a brilliant display of batting throughout the tournament. She was the second-highest run scorer in the Qualifiers with 262 runs at an average of 52.40.

Nahida Akter's spin display made her climb eight spots in the women's bowling rankings after eight wickets in the tournament with an amazing economy of 6.21 and strike rate of 14.25.

Arelene Kelly picked up 13 wickets with an average of 10.61 and an economy of 5.52 in seven matches, claiming the spot of second-highest wicket taker of the tournament. Kelly climbed seven spots in the lates rankings to reach 36th in the latest bowling rankings.

Scotland's Katherine Fraser displayed her all-rounder prowess, smashing 184 runs with a strike rate of 138.34 and picking up eight wickets, climbing seven places to 37th overall and three spots to 22nd overall in the bowlers and all-rounders rankings, respectively, playing a major role in Scotland's qualification for the World Cup.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)