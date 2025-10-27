Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score Updates 1st T20I
Bangladesh vs West Indies Live: After clinching the ODI series, Bangladesh eye a winning start over West Indies as both teams face off in the first T20I in Chattogram.
Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Scorecard© X (Twitter)
BAN vs WI Live Score: After clinching the ODI series, Bangladesh eye a winning start over West Indies as both teams face off in the first T20I in Chattogram. Captain Litton Das is fit and available for Bangladesh, having missed the two T20Is. Litton, who suffered a side strain during the Asia Cup last month, had missed Bangladesh's last five T20Is, including two matches in the Asia Cup and the 3-0 series win over Afghanistan in Sharjah, where Jaker Ali led the team in his absence. (Live Scorecard)
1st T20I, West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20I Series, 2025, Oct 27, 2025
Play In Progress
BAN
WI
125/3 (17.5)
Bir Shrestho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Cricket Stadium, Chattogram
West Indies won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 7.01
Batsman
Shai Hope
41 (24)
Rovman Powell
11* (19)
Bowler
Taskin Ahmed
32/2 (3.5)
Mustafizur Rahman
10/0 (3)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Asia Cup 2025 News, Schedule, Points Table and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
BAN vs WI 1st T20I Live Score Updates
SIX! BOOM! That'll help!
Pitched up and on off, Shai Hope drills it to sweeper covers for one. 4 runs off the over. Fizz has conceded just 10 runs in his 3 overs. Incredible!
Short again, on off, Rovman Powell swats it to long on for one.
Swing and miss! Mustafizur Rahman hits the length hard, on off, angling it away. Rovman Powell tries to target the legs die and swings acoss the line but misses.
Back of a length and on fof, Shai Hope punches it towards mid off for a single.
Hard length outside off, angling away again, Rovman Powell fails to guide it away. Litton Das also fails to grab it and parries it towards fly slip. A bye taken.
DROPPED! That should have been taken! Good length and aroud off, angles away a bit. Rovman Powell throws his bat at it but gets a thick outside edge. It flies straight to short thrid, where Tanzim Hasan Sakib tries to grab it near his midriff but spills it out. Powell has not got going yet, but this might just give him that push.
FOUR! Wonderful innovation! Tanzim Hasan Sakib goes much fuller, on middle. Shai Hope gets into position quickly, holds his bat like a frying pan and nails the reverse scoop over short third for a boundary.
Takes all the pace off, short of a length and on middle, Rovman Powell miscues his pull towards square leg for one.
Tanzim Hasan Sakib nails the yokrer, angling into leg, Shai Hope fails to clip it away as the ball goes off his pads towards point. A leg bye taken. There is a shout for LBW, but nothing doing.
Touch fuller and angling into the pads, Rovman Powell flicks it away towards deep square leg for another run. Still not able to find the middle of the bat is Powell.
Back of a length and around off, Shai Hope punches it through covers for a run.
An off-cutter, on a length and on off, Rovman Powell bunts it down on the pitch as the ball goes over the stumps and behind. The batters quickly set off for a single and completes it as Litton Das misses his shy with an underarm throw.
Flatter one around middle, turned away wide of long on for a single. End of a tidy spell from Nasum, just 15 runs off his 4 overs.
Powell is getting bogged down here. The arm-ball now, attacking off stump, Powell backs away and just about jams it out.
Floated up, a bit fuller and straighter, Powell blocks it off.
Slows it up, bowling it on a nagging length on off, Powell fails to get it away.
Fired in on a length and at 90.4 clicks on off, Hope forces it through mid off and picks up a single.
Quick and short, darted in from outside off, Powell jams out the cut in front of square on the off side for a single.
Nasum Ahmed (3-0-12-0) to bowl out as well now.