BAN vs WI Live Score: After clinching the ODI series, Bangladesh eye a winning start over West Indies as both teams face off in the first T20I in Chattogram. Captain Litton Das is fit and available for Bangladesh, having missed the two T20Is. Litton, who suffered a side strain during the Asia Cup last month, had missed Bangladesh's last five T20Is, including two matches in the Asia Cup and the 3-0 series win over Afghanistan in Sharjah, where Jaker Ali led the team in his absence. (Live Scorecard)