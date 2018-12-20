 
Shakib Al Hasan Claims Maiden Five-For In Bangladesh's Series-Levelling Win vs Windies

Updated: 20 December 2018 23:15 IST

Shakib Al Hasan smashed an unbeaten 42-run knock to help Bangladesh post a record total of 211/4.

Shakib Al Hasan led the bowling attack with five wickets. © AFP

Shakib Al Hasan claimed five wickets, his first five-for in T20 International cricket, as Bangladesh beat the Windies by 36 runs in the second T20I to level the three-match T20I series 1-1 in Dhaka on Thursday. The 31-year-old left-handed batsman also contributed with an unbeaten 42-run knock to help Bangladesh post a record total of 211/4. Later, Shakib Al Hasan led the bowling attack with five scalps, while Mustafizur Rahman struck twice to bowl out the Windies for 175 runs.

Rovman Powell hit highest 50 off 34 balls but succumbed to the pressure of a huge asking rate as West Indies folded their innings in 19.2 overs, despite a late cameo by Keemo Paul, who made 29 off 16 balls.

In-form Shai Hope gave West Indies a rollicking start, picking up 24 runs from one over of Mustafizur Rahman before he was dismissed by off-spinner Mehidy Hasan for 36 off 19 balls.

Shakib bowled Fabien Allen for seven to complete his five-wicket haul, becoming only the third Bangladeshi to achieve the feat, before Mustafizur, who finished with 2/54, gave a decisive blow by removing Powell and Paul.

"If you want to win a T20 game you need to keep the momentum going, be it with the ball or bat. Luckily we got the momentum early and we continued with it to post in excess of 200 on that wicket," Shakib said after the game.

Opener Liton Das struck 60 off 43 balls while Sakib and Mahmudullah, who remained unbeaten on 43 off 21 balls, guided Bangladesh to their highest ever score in a Twenty20 international on home soil.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics : West Indies Cricket Team Bangladesh Cricket Team Shakib Al Hasan Cricket
Highlights
  • Bangladesh beat the Windies by 36 runs in the second T20I
  • Mustafizur struck twice as Bangladesh bowled out the Windies for 175
  • Rovman Powell hit highest 50 off 34 balls
