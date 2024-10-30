Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2, Live Score Updates
Bangladesh vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2, Live Updates: South Africa will be resuming the Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh from 307/2 in Chattogram
Bangladesh vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2, Live Updates: South Africa will be resuming the Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh from 307/2 in Chattogram. At Stumps, Tony de Zorzi (141*) David Bedingham (18*) remained unbeaten at the crease. Earlier on Day 1, Tristan Stubbs played a knock of 106. Both men made their maiden Test hundreds in a second-wicket partnership of 201 after the visitors won the toss and chose to take first use of a good batting pitch as they eye a series sweep. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, South Africa in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2024, Oct 29, 2024
Day 2 | Morning Session
BAN
SA
311/2 (83.4)
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.72
Batsman
Tony de Zorzi
143* (221)
David Bedingham
20 (31)
Bowler
Hasan Mahmud
49/0 (14)
Taijul Islam
112/2 (31.4)
Topics mentioned in this article
BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Day 2, Live Updates
