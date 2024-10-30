Bangladesh vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2, Live Updates: South Africa will be resuming the Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh from 307/2 in Chattogram. At Stumps, Tony de Zorzi (141*) David Bedingham (18*) remained unbeaten at the crease. Earlier on Day 1, Tristan Stubbs played a knock of 106. Both men made their maiden Test hundreds in a second-wicket partnership of 201 after the visitors won the toss and chose to take first use of a good batting pitch as they eye a series sweep. (Live Scorecard)