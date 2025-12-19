Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Under-19 Asia Cup Semifinal Match: Bangladesh are going up against Pakistan in the semi-final of the U-19 Asia Cup at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai. Bangladesh were the top finishers in Group B with three wins from three matches. Pakistan, on the other hand, finished second in Group A after losing to India. India are facing Sri Lanka in the other semi-final. Bangladesh have won the U-19 Asia CUp twice (2023, 2024) while Pakistan have won it once - 2012. (LIVE SCORECARD)