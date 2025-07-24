Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs Pakistan Live Score Updates 3rd T20I
BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I Live Score: Bangladesh take on Pakistan in the third and final T20I, aiming to inflict a 3-0 series sweep at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur.
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Scorecard© AFP
BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I Live Score: Bangladesh take on Pakistan in the third and final T20I, aiming to inflict a 3-0 series sweep at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur. On Tuesday, the Litton Das-led Bangladesh made history as they defeated Pakistan by eight runs in a thriller during the second T20I, capturing their first-ever short-format series against them. Pakistan will hope to salvage some pride by fixing their batting issues. Their inexperienced batting lineup has struggled in the absence of some big names.
BAN vs PAK Live Score Updates 3rd T20I
The final act of the T20I series between Bangladesh and Pakistan is upon us at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. With victories in the first two games, Bangladesh have already sealed the series, their first multi-game T20I series win over Pakistan. The hosts will now look to pile on the misery and complete a whitewash, while Salman Agha and his men will be desperate to salvage some pride and head into their Caribbean tour with a bit of momentum. It was the batting that let the visitors down in the second game, as they slumped to 15/5 early on and then 47/7 in their chase of 134. Faheem Ashraf did give Pakistan a glimmer of hope, but they eventually fell short. For the second game in a row, run-outs and soft dismissals plagued their batting effort, leaving little in the way of positives. The onus will now be on the likes of Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, and Salman Agha to step up and finish the series on a high. With the ball, however, the visitors have found a few bright spots. Salman Mirza and Ahmed Daniyal have both impressed and will be eager to carry that form into the final clash. Bangladesh, on the other hand, seem to be finding their feet in the format, having now followed up a series win over Sri Lanka with this triumph against Pakistan. It has been their bowling unit that has laid the foundation for success. Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and Mahedi Hasan have all contributed effectively as a unit. While Litton Das has struggled for runs, Parvez Hossain Emon and Jaker Ali have stepped up with handy contributions on tricky surfaces. Last year, Bangladesh created history by whitewashing Pakistan in their own backyard in Tests and now, they have a chance to repeat the feat in T20Is. Can they get the job done? We shall soon find out.