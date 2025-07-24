BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I Live Score: Bangladesh take on Pakistan in the third and final T20I, aiming to inflict a 3-0 series sweep at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur. On Tuesday, the Litton Das-led Bangladesh made history as they defeated Pakistan by eight runs in a thriller during the second T20I, capturing their first-ever short-format series against them. Pakistan will hope to salvage some pride by fixing their batting issues. Their inexperienced batting lineup has struggled in the absence of some big names. (Live Scorecard)