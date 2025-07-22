Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20I, Live Updates: Pakistan cricket captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and put Bangladesh into bat in the second T20 on Tuesday. Pakistan handed Ahmed Daniyal his international debut. He replaces leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed in the team's only change after it lost the first match by seven wickets. Bangladesh made two changes with Naim Sheikh replacing opener Tanzid Hasan and paceman Shoriful Islam coming in for Taskin Ahmed. The third and final match in the series is in Mirpur on Thursday. (Live Scorecard)