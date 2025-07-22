Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20I, Live Score Updates: Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Opts To Bowl
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20I, Live Updates: Pakistan captain Salman Agha has opted to bowl against Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I in Dhaka on Tuesday
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20I, Live Updates: Pakistan cricket captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and put Bangladesh into bat in the second T20 on Tuesday. Pakistan handed Ahmed Daniyal his international debut. He replaces leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed in the team's only change after it lost the first match by seven wickets. Bangladesh made two changes with Naim Sheikh replacing opener Tanzid Hasan and paceman Shoriful Islam coming in for Taskin Ahmed. The third and final match in the series is in Mirpur on Thursday. (Live Scorecard)
2nd T20I, Pakistan in Bangladesh, 3 T20I Series, 2025, Jul 22, 2025
Play In Progress
BAN
38/4 (8.0)
PAK
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Pakistan won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.75
Batsman
Jaker Ali
9* (11)
Mahedi Hasan
2 (4)
Bowler
Ahmed Daniyal
7/1 (2)
Mohammad Nawaz
6/0 (1)
BAN vs PAK, 2nd T20I, Live Updates
No run.
No run.
No run.
At 139.6 kph, the delivery was sharp, targeting the middle, compelling Jaker into a defensive stance. With impeccable backfoot technique, he meets the ball solidly, grounding it towards mid on.
A sharp bouncer at 130.8 kph, climbing sharply towards Jaker Ali, who looks to paddle pull, but misses.
Delivered at a brisk 137.3 kph, the ball was met with an aggressive punch off the back foot by Jaker Ali. Despite the attacking intent and solid contact, it finds the fielder at point.
A normal delivery, pitched up and inviting the drive. Jaker opts for a semi-attacking square cut, making good contact from the back foot, the ball staying grounded.
A short delivery at 134.2 kph, directed towards mid-wicket, invites an aggressive pull from Jaker Ali. Off the back foot, he connects with the shoulder of the bat, sending it aerially towards the mid-wicket boundary. Despite the intent and power behind the shot, it's kept to just two runs. This partnership, though in its infancy, shows promise with an aggressive approach from the outset.
A brisk delivery at 136.9 kph, angling in. Mahedi Hasan, on the back foot, attempts an aggressive punch but gets an outside edge, towards deep third for a single.
Spinning in at 86.3 kph, directed towards cover. Jaker Ali, showing solid technique, steps forward in defense. The ball meets the middle of the bat, grounded firmly towards cover.
A teasing delivery at 89.4 kph, darting in. Mahedi Hasan takes it on with a powerful pull shot, all aggression and intent. The contact is crisp, the ball flying off the bat from the back foot, but it's aerial, landing safely in the deep near long on, for a single.
A tidy delivery, clocking in at 87.4 kph, pitches and turns just enough to demand respect. Mahedi Hasan, with a mindset to rebuild, goes deep into the crease, showcasing solid back foot defense. The bat meets ball with good contact, grounded firmly towards the bowler.
Coming in at 85.2 kph, darting it in towards off. Jaker Ali goes onto the back foot, pushing it with a semi-attacking intent. The contact is clean, the ball stays grounded as it's guided through the covers for a single.
FOUR! A beautifully executed sweep shot from Jaker Ali, cruising at 85.1kph. Ali, showcasing aggressive intent and impeccable timing, gets onto the front foot, making excellent contact with the ball. It races along the ground, beating the fielders to the boundary at deep square leg. This shot not only highlights his power but also his ability to place the ball with precision.
Coming in at 83.5 kph, loops towards off stump. Jaker Ali, showing solid technique, leans forward in a perfect front foot defense. The bat meets ball with clean contact, sending it rolling back down the pitch.
Stunning Powerplay! Seems like Pakistan are giving back to Bangladesh, what they got in the first game. No complaints about the pitch today then, aye? First sign of spin. Here's Mohammad Nawaz.
At 132 kph, the delivery is bowled straight to point. Mahedi Hasan, adopting a defensive posture, employs back foot defense, the ball kissing the shoulder of the bat and rolling harmlessly to the fielder.
WIDE. A bouncer, on middle, Mahedi ducks. The keeper leaps to collect.
Mahedi Hasan walks in next, at number 6, replacing Parvez Hossain Emon.
OUT! CAUGHT AT MID ON! Ahmed Daniyal delivers a searing angled away ball at 138.4 kph, tempting the batter into a semi-attacking front foot on drive. Unfortunately, it's only a bottom edge that sends the ball aerially straight to mid on. Faheem Ashraf, positioned perfectly, makes no mistake with an easy catch. This dismissal deepens the trouble for the batting side, now reeling at 28 for 4 in just 5.5 overs.