Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 1st Test Live Streaming: International cricket resumes for Pakistan just days after the conclusion of the PSL 2026 season. The Shan Masood-led side is set to face Bangladesh in the opening match of the series, which begins this Friday (8 May). Currently sitting fifth in the World Test Championship standings, Pakistan are eager to secure a clean sweep in this two-match series to bolster their chances of a top-two finish. During their last tour of Bangladesh in 2021, the visitors dominated the encounter, winning both matches of the series. However, the hosts face a significant challenge in the series opener, as marquee batter Babar Azam has been ruled out with a knee injury. Historically, Bangladesh have struggled against this opposition, recording only two victories in their Test history compared to 13 losses and one draw.

When will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test be played?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test will be played on Wednesday, May 28.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test be played?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test start?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test will start at 9:30 AM IST. The toss will be held at 9:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test match?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test doesn't have a Live TV broadcast in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test match?

The FanCode app and website will carry the live stream of the Test series in India.

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