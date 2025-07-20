Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Score Updates
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I, Live Updates: Pakistan stare at a collapse against Bangladesh in the opening T20I at Mirpur, with the visitors losing five wickets inside 50 runs.
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I, Live Updates: Pakistan stare at a collapse against Bangladesh in the opening T20I at Mirpur, with the visitors losing five wickets inside 50 runs. Fakhar Zaman, who opened the innings, holds the key as Pakistan aim to avoid embarrassment and reach a respectable total. Earlier, Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss and opted to bowl at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in the outskirts of Dhaka. Bangladesh brought in pacer Taskin Ahmed after he missed the last two T20s in the team's 2-1 series win in Sri Lanka last week. Pakistan gave a T20 debut to 31-year-old left-arm fast bowler Salman Mirza while spinning all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz returns for his first international appearance since January 2024. (Live Scorecard)
BAN vs PAK, 1st T20I, Live Updates
No run.
DRINKS BREAK! Wow, what an entertaining first 10 overs. It all started with a flurry of boundaries but then came a flurry of wickets and just when it seemed to be settling down, Fakhar Zaman has again shown aggression in the previous over.
FOUR! The bowler and the umpire probably should be diving for cover as Fakhar Zaman continues to massacre the ball. Full and straight, angling in, Zaman charges down the track and drills it a few inches above the ground and straight down the ground for a boundary.
Flatter one on off, patted down back onto the deck.
Slows it up, bowling it on a dragged length around middle, Fakhar blocks it off.
SIX! That's gone all the way! Tossed up around off, Fakhar Zaman skips down the pitch whilst backing away and stays low before smashing it away wide of long off for a fairly flat six.
Oh, deary me! That's gone straight through the hands and onto the face of Mahedi Hasan. Slightly tossed up, Fakhar Zaman advances and smacks the ball flat towards the batter. Mahedi tries to react but is a bit late and spills the tough chance. The ball then goes through and hits the right cheekbone before rolling down to long off. The batters get two runs but Mahedi is in a bit of pain. The physio is called out to have a look and thankfully, Mahedi is good to continue.
Flatter one around off, Zaman taps it away into the off side.
FOUR! Banged in short and down leg, Khushdil Shah pulls it fine and the ball does roll away into the fine leg fence for a boundary. 50 up for Pakistan.
Hard length over the stumps, Zaman makes room and tps it through cover-point for one.
Slower in pace and outside off, angling away, Shah backs away and angles it down to deep third for one more.
Hard length at the body, nudged away through square leg for a run.
Beaten! Good length on off, zips through and just angles away. Zaman looks to block with a straight bat but gets beaten past the outside edge.
Good length on the pads, Khushdil Shah fails to flick it away and the ball rolls off his pads behind square leg. Shah picks up a leg bye.
Fakhar Zaman survives! This is beautifully bowled by Mahedi Hasan as he gets one to turn off the straight. This is bowled on off, angling in but then turns away sharply. Fakhar Zaman stays back to block but is squared up and the ball flicks the pad before hitting Litton Das. There is a huge appeal that is turned down but Litton does review it. Eventually, Ball Tracking confirms that it was too high.
Reviewed! It seems like Bangladesh have taken a review for caught behind but initially, the appeal seemed for LBW. The third umpire is called in and UltraEdge shows that there is no bat involved which takes out the catch and then Ball Tracking shows the wickets as missing. NOT OUT!
Flatter one around middle, tucked away towards mid-wicket.
Khushdil Shah is the new batter in.
OUT! MOHAMMAD NAWAZ IS RUN OUT! That is catastrophic for Pakistan and Ramiz Raja was just mentioning on-air that Mohammad Nawaz is not the best runner between the wickets and right on cue, he departs via a run out. Fired in full on leg, Fakhar Zaman jams it just into the leg side and Nawaz is up and running. Litton Das scampers after the ball from behind the stumps and Nawaz tries to scamper back after being more than halfway down the pitch. Litton throws it into the turf and the bowler, Mahedi Hasan does well to leap up and quickly collect it before whipping off the bails.
Is that a run out? The throw from Litton Das wasn't an ideal one and this could be very close. The third umpire is called in and the very first replay confirms that Mahedi Hasan managed to dislodge the bails before Mohammad Nawaz managed to get back and OUT comes up on the big screen.