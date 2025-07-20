Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I, Live Updates: Pakistan stare at a collapse against Bangladesh in the opening T20I at Mirpur, with the visitors losing five wickets inside 50 runs. Fakhar Zaman, who opened the innings, holds the key as Pakistan aim to avoid embarrassment and reach a respectable total. Earlier, Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss and opted to bowl at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in the outskirts of Dhaka. Bangladesh brought in pacer Taskin Ahmed after he missed the last two T20s in the team's 2-1 series win in Sri Lanka last week. Pakistan gave a T20 debut to 31-year-old left-arm fast bowler Salman Mirza while spinning all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz returns for his first international appearance since January 2024. (Live Scorecard)