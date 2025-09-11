Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Live Updates, Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh are playing against Hong Kong in their first game of Asia Cup 2025 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss and opted to bowl first. This is the first game for Bangladesh, while Hong Kong have already suffered a massive defeat in the tournament. Hong Kong came up against Afghanistan in the opening game of the event and lost the contest by a huge margin of 94 runs. It gets further challenging for Hong Kong as they are up against Litton Das and company now. (Live Scorecard)