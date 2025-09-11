Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Live Updates, Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh Captain Litton Das Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl
Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Live Updates, Asia Cup 2025: Hong Kong aim to avoid a second successive defeat.
Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Live Updates, Asia Cup 2025© X (formerly Twitter)
Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Live Updates, Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh are playing against Hong Kong in their first game of Asia Cup 2025 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss and opted to bowl first. This is the first game for Bangladesh, while Hong Kong have already suffered a massive defeat in the tournament. Hong Kong came up against Afghanistan in the opening game of the event and lost the contest by a huge margin of 94 runs. It gets further challenging for Hong Kong as they are up against Litton Das and company now. (Live Scorecard)
Just a few minutes away from the first ball. But as per the ritual, both sides are walking out, followed by the match officials, for their respective national anthems. It will be Hong Kong, China's first, followed by that of Bangladesh's Amar Shonar Bangla.
PITCH REPORT - Russel Arnold and Bazid Khan are pitchside for their analysis. Russel Arnold expects the pitch to offer a good batting surface, despite some cracks that have developed over the past two days. He believes the ball will slide onto the bat nicely, requiring batters to show application and put pressure on the opposition. Bazid Khan notes that Bangladesh's decision to bowl first aligns with their preferred approach in T20 cricket, considering the venue's unique elements like wind and a large playing surface.
Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (C/WK), Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman.
Hong Kong, China (Playing XI) - Zeeshan Ali (WK), Anshy Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Kalhan Challu, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza (C), Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, and Ateeq Iqbal.
The captain of Hong Kong, China, Yasim Murtaza, says they would have batted first, so he is happy to get what they wanted to do. Admits they made a few mistakes in the previous game and stresses avoiding those this time around and put on a big score on the board. Informs that they are going unchanged. Ends by saying they are seeing it as a new day, new opportunity.
The captain of Bangladesh, Litton Das, cites the uncertainty of the pitch's behavior in the first game. He emphasizes the need to assess the conditions and bring their A-game, despite playing good cricket in the last three series. Das reveals the team's strategy, opting for three seamers and two spinners alongside six batters. He stresses that every game is important and none can be considered a warm-up, highlighting the team's commitment to giving their best performance.
TOSS UPDATE - The flip of the coin lands in favor of Bangladesh and Litton Das elects to BOWL first.
For Hong Kong, China, the focus will be on building meaningful partnerships and easing the burden on Babar Hayat, whose role remains pivotal at the top. Their first match exposed their struggles against quality spin, something they must address quickly against a sharper Bangladesh attack. With the ball, they will rely on Ayush Shukla, Kinchit Shah, and the vastly experienced Ehsan Khan to provide control, and particularly, to tighten the screws at the death as well. A young side with nothing to lose and plenty to gain, they will aim to test Bangladesh’s resolve and make their mark in Group B. Stay tuned for the toss and team updates.
Under Litton Das' leadership, Bangladesh are ready to launch their Asia Cup campaign. The in-form opening pair of Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan will be tasked with setting the tone, while the absence of senior names opens the door for a new generation to carry the team’s legacy forward with an eye on next year’s T20 World Cup. On sluggish UAE pitches, a spin-heavy approach featuring Rishad Hossain and Nasum Ahmed is likely, backed by a potent pace quartet led by the duo of Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed, evolving under the guidance of pace coach Shaun Tait, which gives them both depth and balance across departments.
Drawn in what many are calling the group of death, Bangladesh enter this Asia Cup as one of the favorites to reach the Super 4s. With no disrespect to Hong Kong, China, Bangladesh know that their bigger tests await against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, which makes a convincing win here all the more important. They arrive in good form, riding the momentum of three consecutive series wins - two at home and one away. Yet, this part of the world has never truly been a happy hunting ground for them, and they will be eager to rewrite that record with a much more receptive squad ready to meet the demands of modern-day T20I cricket.
The tournament so far has produced two completely one-sided clashes, one of which featured Hong Kong, China in the curtain-raiser. Now, they are set to take on Bangladesh for the first time in more than a decade. Their last meeting came back in 2014 in Chattogram, in the T20 World Cup, where Hong Kong, China pulled off a stunning upset against a full-strength Bangladesh side. From that historic clash, only two names remain in the current line-up - Babar Hayat and Nizakat Khan. Their experience could prove invaluable if they are to challenge a fired-up Bangladesh outfit this time around.
With just an hour and a half on the road from Dubai, we are back in the heart of Abu Dhabi for Match 3 of the 2025 Asia Cup. An exciting Group B contest is on the cards as Bangladesh gear up to kickstart their campaign against Hong Kong, China at the iconic Sheikh Zayed Stadium. On that note, a very warm welcome to our coverage. Great to have you all with us.
... MATCH DAY ...
It's not over when you lose, it's over when you quit. This rings especially true for Hong Kong, China, as they enter a do-or-die clash against Bangladesh in the third match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Following a heavy defeat in their opening match, this game in Abu Dhabi is a must-win game for them to keep their campaign alive, while for Bangladesh, it's an opportunity to start their tournament with a bang in what many call the group of death and set the tone for a run to the Super Four. Hong Kong, China entered the tournament with a fresh outlook - a new captain in Yasim Murtaza and a new coach in Kaushal Silva. Still, the gulf in experience was immediately evident in their first match. Chasing Afghanistan’s 188, their batting collapsed to just 94/9, exposing a lack of firepower and confidence under pressure. Apart from Babar Hayat’s 39, none of the batters applied themselves, while the bowlers too leaked runs at the death, with only Kinchit Shah impressing by keeping things tight in the middle overs. Preparation has been far from ideal - indoor nets back home and a short two-week camp in Dubai hardly seem enough to deal with sides like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. To stay alive, Hong Kong, China must find intent with the bat, better use of their spinners, and the discipline to play out the big names without freezing under pressure. For them, it’s also about mindset. They’ve shown in the past - notably in 2014 against Bangladesh that they can pull off surprises, but the challenge is different now. With their batting over-dependent on Hayat and Anshy Rath, and with Murtaza still adjusting to leadership, it’s a steep climb. What could work in their favour is the Abu Dhabi pitch, which has been two-paced and slightly assisting spinners early on. If Kinchit Shah and Ehsan Khan can replicate their control, and if someone like Hayat can anchor with a fearless knock, they might at least stretch Bangladesh and force errors. Meanwhile, Bangladesh arrive in Abu Dhabi with momentum. They defeated the Netherlands in a home T20I series recently, showcasing a sharp bowling unit and a growing batting confidence. Taskin Ahmed was outstanding with the ball, especially at the death, where his yorkers and pace variations kept batsmen guessing. Nasum Ahmed’s left-arm spin also offered control, a vital weapon in UAE conditions. The batting centres around skipper Litton Das, who is in form, while openers Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon showed promise in the Netherlands series. The only area of concern is the middle order, which wasn’t fully tested, and in high-pressure Asia Cup games, that could be exposed. Bangladesh made some calculated calls with their squad ahead of the series against the Netherlands. Nurul Hasan and Saif Hassan returned, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mohammad Naim missed out, signalling a shift towards a more aggressive batting approach under their new power-hitting coach Julian Wood. With three consecutive T20I series wins under their belt, including a notable victory over Sri Lanka away from home, Bangladesh know they have the tools to qualify from this group. The key is whether they can translate their fearless six-hitting at home to the slower, bigger grounds of Abu Dhabi. A fast start against Hong Kong could also help them iron out middle-order experiments before they face tougher opponents like Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. The stage at Zayed Stadium adds its own twist. In the opener, Afghanistan struggled early but accelerated later to post 188, before their bowlers dismantled Hong Kong. Dew came in fairly early, which could make chasing a tad easier, but in the UAE, as we saw in the recently concluded Tri-Series, teams batting first won all the games. Expect Bangladesh’s pace trio - Taskin, Mustafizur, and Shoriful - to relish the conditions, while Hong Kong’s spinners could also find some help. All in all, it’s a clash between survival and supremacy. Hong Kong are desperate to keep their campaign alive, while Bangladesh want to set the tone for a strong run in Group B. On paper, Bangladesh are clear favourite, but cricket has a funny way of reminding us about old scars. Ask Bangladesh, as they know that from 2014.