The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has barred former international cricketer Monjurul Islam from any direct or indirect involvement in cricket activities under its authority following an inquiry into allegations of misconduct. The decision, announced after a board meeting at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday, was based on the findings of an Independent Inquiry Committee formed to investigate a complaint filed by former Bangladesh women's captain Jahanara Alam. She had accused Monjurul of sexual assault during the 2022 World Cup. According to the board, the inquiry reviewed four allegations made by Alam. While two claims could not be substantiated due to insufficient evidence, the committee found prima facie proof of inappropriate conduct in the remaining two.

Monjurul, who previously served as selector and manager of the women's team, completed his contractual tenure with the BCB on June 30, 2025. The committee observed that his behaviour did not meet professional standards and fell within the definition of misconduct and harassment under relevant Supreme Court guidelines.

“Based on the findings of the Independent Inquiry Committee formed by the BCB to examine the complaint lodged by former Bangladesh Women's National Team Captain Jahanara Alam, the Board has decided to impose a ban on former national cricketer Monjurul Islam from all forms of direct or indirect employment and/or cricket-related activities under the jurisdiction of the Bangladesh Cricket Board,” the board stated, confirming the allegations.

“The BCB is reviewing the recommendations of the Committee and will take any additional measures deemed necessary in light of the report," the board's statement added.

Additionally, the board approved the schedule for the inaugural edition of the Women's Bangladesh Premier League, which will be held from April 4 to 14, 2026, across Dhaka and Chattogram.

The BCB also confirmed a one-month extension for national selection panel chairman Gazi Ashraf Hossain, whose term was set to expire on February 28. The extension will allow the board time to identify his successor and restructure the selection panel.

"In view of his intention to step down at the end of his tenure as Chairman National Selection Panel, the Board has decided to offer a one-month extension to Gazi Ashraf Hossain. During this period, the Board will work on finding his successor and reorganisation of the panel," the BCB said.

