Bangladesh cricket team fast bowler Taskin Ahmed is currently facing legal trouble after a case was filed against him for allegedly assaulting and threatening a childhood friend. The complain was filed by Sifatur Rahman Sourave, according to Sajjadur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Mirpur Model Police Station. According to the police, the incident took place in front of Sony Cinema Hall in Mirpur on Sunday. Taskin allegedly called Sifatur to the location and went on to physically assault him. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Media Committee Chairman Iftekhar Ahmed told Cricbuzz that they are looking into the matter but will not take any decision solely based on the complaint.

"Let Taskin be proven guilty first. There has been a case and it will be followed by an investigation. It is beyond the cricket board now. Taskin says that he is not involved in it. Now police will investigate it as there has been a GD. There will be an outcome and let's wait for that ," Iftekhar said.

Taskin also took to social media to respond to the allegations.

"I request everyone, please don't be misled by rumours: A lot is being said about an incident where I supposedly raised my hand against a childhood friend. I believe you shouldn't listen to such rumours or let others be misled by them. This is neither respectful for me, my family, nor my friend," Taskin wrote.

"What happened has been discussed between me and my friend. It should never have reached this point. I just want to say one thing - the matter is different, and the reality is not what's being portrayed. The claims are false, fabricated, and deliberately misleading."

"I hope you will stand with the truth - because truth is never false."

Taskin was recently in action for Bangladesh during the T20I series against Pakistan.