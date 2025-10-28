West Indies defeated Bangladesh by 16 runs in the first T20I of the three-match series in Chattogram. Opting to bat first, the visitors scored 165/3 in 20 overs with Shai Hope and Rovman Powell playing unbeaten knocks of 46 and 44, respectively. In return, Bangladesh managed only 149 and lost the series opener by 16 runs. Jayden Seales and Jason Holder scalped three wickets each for West Indies. The biggest highlight was the last delivery of the match, where Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed sent the ball across the boundary rope for a six but was still declared out.

Bangladesh needed 17 runs to win on the last ball, which was being bowled by Romario Shepherd. Getting a full delivery, Taskin went deep inside the crease and played a powerful shot over mid-wicket, and the ball went straight into the crowd.

However, it was later revealed that while playing the shot, Taskin's foot had touched the stumps and dislodged the bails. Hence, the player was declared hit-wicket out, and West Indies won the match by 16 runs.

When you think you've won but life pulls an UNO reverse#BANvWI pic.twitter.com/neEUjd6bcZ — FanCode (@FanCode) October 27, 2025

Talking about the match, the visitors were struggling at 82 for 3 in the 15th over, when Hope and Powell turned the game around with an unbroken 83-run stand off just 41 balls.

Their partnership lifted West Indies to 165 for 3, a total that proved too steep for Bangladesh, who were bowled out for 149 despite a late fightback from Tanzim Hasan and Nasum Ahmed.

In reply, Bangladesh's chase unraveled in the powerplay, crashing to 42 for 4. Akeal Hosein (2 for 22) struck twice early, while Jason Holder (3 for 31) and Jayden Seales (3 for 32) dismantled the middle order.

The hosts were eventually bowled out for 149, handing West Indies a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second T20I will be played in Chattogram on Wednesday.