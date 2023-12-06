Bangladesh cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim became the victim of a rare dismissal during the first day of the second Test against New Zealand on Wednesday. The wicket-keeper batter, used to using his hands while standing around the stumps, was dismissed for handling the ball during an over from New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson. In the process, Rahim became the first player ever from Bangladesh to have been dismissed in the fashion. He joined the rare list of cricketers, including the likes of Mohinder Amarnath, Mohsin Khan, Michael Vaughan, etc. to have been dismissed in the manner.

Not many cricketers in international cricket have been dismissed while handling the ball. Rahim became the 11th player to have been sent back to the dressing room for using his hands while a delivery was not dead.

Mushfiqur Rahim was given out for obstructing the field..He was handling the ball during Jamieson's over pic.twitter.com/ZpWgOIj4KA — Cricket Mirror (@Cricket_Mirror_) December 6, 2023

Rahim had scored 35 runs from 83 balls before he was forced to return to the pavilion for a rare reason.

Here's what the rulebook says on 'Handling The Ball' dismissal:

Out Handled the ball:(a) Either batsman is out Handled the ball if he wilfully touches the ball while in play with a hand or hands not holding the bat unless he does so with the consent of a fielder. (b) Either batsman is out under this Law if, while the ball is in play, and without the consent of a fielder, he uses his hand or hands not holding the bat to return the ball to any fielder.

Not out Handled the ball:Notwithstanding (a) above, a batsman will not be out under this Law if he handles the ball to avoid injury.

Also to be noted that the bowler doesn't get the credit for the dismissal