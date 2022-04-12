Bangladesh pacer Khaled Ahmed has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee after he breached the ICC Code of Conduct during the second Test against South Africa. Ahmed was found guilty of breaching Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "throwing a ball at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match."

The Level 1 breach means Ahmed will also have one demerit point added to his disciplinary record -- it's his first offence in a 24-month period.

"The incident occurred in the 95th over of South Africa's first innings on the second day when Kyle Verreynne hit the ball back towards Ahmed," the ICC statement read.

"The bowler then threw it towards Verreynne in an inappropriate and dangerous manner, hitting him on the right glove."

On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Allahudien Paleker, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth official Bongani Jele levelled the charges. Ahmed admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft.

Bangladesh lost the second and final Test by 332 runs, and the series 0-2, to South Africa after being bundled out for 80 in their second innings on the penultimate day.