Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to get “tough” with the players after the national team's constant decline in all formats, initiating a slew of measures that included making the upcoming central contracts more performance oriented. The 104-run defeat against Bangladesh in the recent first Test at Mirpur has even shaken the staunchest of supporters of the players within the board. According to well-informed sources, PCB is all set to review the terms and conditions of the central contracts to be given to players from July 1. “The board is discussing different ways to make the central contracts more performance oriented, meaning introducing a financial system where players are judged and paid on their performances series to series and in tournaments,” the source said.

He said the people involved in drafting the new central contracts are working with the legal department to confirm what clauses can be introduced or changed which don't infringe on the right of players as employees of the board.

The source said there is little chance of category A being restored in the new contracts after the board discarded it in the existing contracts which end on June 30.

“Number of players who are contracted can expect to find themselves dropped from the new list after a decline in performances of the national team in all formats,” the source added.

The board has also decided to hold a long training and conditioning camp after the home series against Australia in June which will continue until the team goes to the West Indies in late July.

With a number of Tests lined up in coming months the board is also considering a suggestion to make it financially more rewarding for players who just get selected for red ball cricket.

The source said the overall feedback the board had got about the team was that many players had started to take their places for granted and were not giving enough time on sharpening their skills or improving their fitness.

“The lure of the T20 leagues is seen as one reason for players developing a comfort zone for themselves which is why the new contracts might also see some telling conditions for players to play in foreign leagues,” he added.

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