A fit-again Babar Azam looks set to bolster Pakistan's playing XI as the visitors seek a strong comeback after their crushing defeat in the opening match, with the second Test against Bangladesh beginning in Sylhet on Saturday. Pakistan team management refrained from finalising the playing XI on Friday, with head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed saying the side would take a final call after assessing the pitch at the toss, especially with thunderstorms and intermittent rain forecast in Sylhet, Bangladesh.

Sources close to the team indicated that Pakistan could make two or three changes to the playing XI, with Babar Azam likely to replace either Imam-ul-Haq or Saud Shakeel.

Fast bowler Khurram Shehzad is also expected to come in for Hasan Ali, while Sajid Khan could replace Noman Ali.

"If the pitch and weather conditions are conducive for swing and seam bowling the management might give all-rounder Ammad Butt his debut as well," a source said.

Babar missed the first Test due to a knee injury, and Pakistan went on to suffer a 104-run defeat -- their third consecutive Test loss to Bangladesh.

Pakistan's struggles deepened on Friday when the ICC match referee penalised the visitors 40 per cent of their match fee and docked eight World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate in the opening Test.

The penalty pushed Pakistan down to seventh place in the current World Test Championship standings.

A source also indicated that the outcome of the second Test could have a bearing on Pakistan's leadership for the upcoming tour of the West Indies in July-August, with Shan Masood's future as Test captain reportedly under scrutiny.

"Shan not only has to get runs himself but also guide the team to a series-levelling win, both tough tasks for him given his performance in both departments in the first Test," the source said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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