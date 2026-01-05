In an unprecedented move that has sent shockwaves through the cricketing world, the Government of Bangladesh has issued an immediate ban on the telecast of the Indian Premier League (IPL) across the country. The decision follows a diplomatic and sporting row triggered by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s decision demanding the release of Bangladeshi star pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad ahead of the 2026 season. Mustafizur, a veteran of the league and a national icon in Bangladesh, had been expected to play a pivotal role for KKR. However, the Indian board's decision to remove him -- reportedly without providing a clear or rational justification -- has been met with widespread outrage in Dhaka.

A statement from the Bangladesh government read: "In view of the subject, it is being informed that a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come to light regarding the exclusion of Bangladeshi star player Mr Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders team for the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament, scheduled to be held from 26 March 2026. No rational reason for such a decision by the Indian Cricket Board is known, and such a decision has pained, saddened, and aggrieved the people of Bangladesh.

"Under these circumstances, until further notice, a request is made as per instructions to stop the broadcast/telecast of all matches and programmes of the Indian Premier League (IPL)."

"This order is issued with the approval of the proper authority and in the public interest."

Wider Implications for the T20 World Cup

The "Mustafizur Row" has now transcended the IPL broadcast in Bangladesh, but wider implications are expected on the global cricketing spectrum too, with the Bangladesh Cricket Board asking the International Cricket Council to shift its T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka. On 4 January 2026, the BCB formally notified the ICC that it would not send its national team to India for the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup (scheduled to begin on February 07).

The BCB has requested the ICC to relocate their matches -- originally slated for Mumbai and Kolkata -- to Sri Lanka, citing a breakdown in trust regarding player security. This move threatens to create a "Pakistan-style" cricketing wall between India and Bangladesh, potentially ending bilateral series for the foreseeable future.